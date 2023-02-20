SPI adds linear ‘smart channels’ to FilmBox+

FilmBox+, the streaming service from SPI International, has announced the addition of Smart Channels – specially curated playlists of on-demand content which play back-to-back – to the service.

Focussed on a specific genre, actor or director, the 157 channels are exclusive to the FilmBox+ platform and are being rolled out globally. The line-up varies within each territory.

Haymi Behar, CMO & CDO at SPI International, said: “People love watching linear channels worldwide. This is because audiences cherish the serendipity of stumbling onto a good movie that’s reminiscent of the traditional TV zapping experience.

“Smart Channels combine the best aspects of on-demand and linear viewing by enabling viewers to discover content that they might otherwise miss by scrolling through a vast library of programming.”

“Smart Channels is an innovation that helps us create new and dedicated streaming channels through our CMS within minutes which is an added value for the operators that are integrated with FilmBox+.

“Whether the customer likes sailing competitions or Tarkovsky movies, they can now find a channel curated for their taste without a hassle within the platform.”