SPI and Digital Virgo bring three FilmBox channels to key African and Middle East markets  

SPI has announced the launch of FilmBox Action, FilmBox Family, and FilmBox Middle East in partnership with Digital Virgo.

The channels will be available in South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Morocco, and Tunisia as part of the basic tier on platforms such as PLAYVOD, Veedz.TV, Unlimited Streaming, Moov TV, and MTTV.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International, said: “We’re thrilled to introduce FilmBox channels on Digital Virgo platforms in South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, and with Arabic subtitles in the Middle East.

“This expansion reflects our commitment to providing diverse, high-quality content that resonates with audiences globally. We believe these channels will further enhance the entertainment experience for viewers in these regions.”

Vincent Taradel, CMO at Digital Virgo, added: “Digital Virgo remains committed to enhancing its value proposition to Telecom Operators through the provision of TV and VOD platforms that are ever richer in functionality and content.

“The renewed partnership with SPI International is part of this overall strategy.”