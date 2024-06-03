SPI and Fubo’s Molotov sign new channel deal 

SPI International has announced a deal to bring its FunBox and FightBox channels to French OTT service Molotov.

Fast&FunBox covers an diverse array of disciplines, including car racing, motocross, snowboarding, and skateboarding while FightBox is dedicated to combat sports.

Molotov, which is owned by the sports-first live TV streaming platform Fubo and already carries SPI’s esports channel Gametoon, will make the channels available through its basic package.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International, said: “We’re excited to further strengthen our relationship with Molotov by introducing Fast&FunBox and FightBox to French audiences.

“These offerings, alongside Gametoon, cater to MMA, extreme sports, and esports enthusiasts, in harmony with Fubo’s mission to deliver dynamic sports entertainment to audiences worldwide.

“With SPI International’s channels on Molotov, viewers can enjoy a diverse range of sports content including appointment to view live fights and breathtaking adrenaline sports.”

Grégory Samak, MD at Molotov, added: “Our parent company, Fubo, has built a successful business in multiple countries following the sports entertainment model, and we plan to expand Molotov’s offering in the same way.

“As a player in MMA, extreme sports and esports – all growing sports in France – SPI international is an obvious partner for Molotov as we go deeper into sport.”

