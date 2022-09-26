SPI and Outdoor Sport Channel agree multiyear distribution deal

SPI International, the CANAL+ owned operator of multiple streaming services, TV and FAST channels, has signed a comprehensive linear and on-demand multiyear distribution partnership deal with Outdoor Sport Channel.

The 24-hour Outdoor Sport Channel features a vast array of outdoor, action, summer & winter sports programming including the latest international sports news and offers live events, live short form clips, daily updates, interviews, previews, and behind-the-scenes specials.

The deal enables SPI to distribute the channel in multiple formats – linear, FAST, or VOD – under the SPI portfolio offices.



“The top-quality programming selection of Outdoor Sport Channel complements our carefully curated thematic channel portfolio perfectly and we are delighted to deliver it to our clients across the territories where we are active,” said Loni Farhi, President at SPI International.

Henk van Meer, Founder & CEO of Outdoor Sport Channel, said: “To further build our international development and distribution strength, we teamed up with SPI International.

“Knowing Loni and SPI for over a decade, we feel very secure that Outdoor Sport Channel HD linear, On-demand & OSC+ (FAST) will further successfully be developed in today’s market.”