SPI’s Dizi launches in Portugal with Nowo

SPI/FilmBox is taking its premium drama hub Dizi to Portugal after extending its existing carriage deal with telecoms operator Nowo.

Established in April 2019, Dizi offers a slate of globally acclaimed Turkish drama series and already reaches millions of households worldwide across the CEE, Western Europe,and Africa through multiple operators.

The brand joins fellow SPI/FilmBox channels FunBox UHD, Fast&FunBox, FashionBox, DocuBox, FilmBox Arthouse, FightBox and Gametoon on the Nowo platform.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International, said: “Our Dizi brand, which currently boasts a catalogue of some of the best Turkish drama series, has been making waves globally since its launch.

“The increasing demand for the channel in Europe reflects the popularity of Turkish series or Dizi as a genre that is capable of capturing viewers’ hearts across the world.

“The addition of Dizi to our bouquet of brands offered through Nowo serves to cater to the interests of both Turkish drama and quality series enthusiasts alike.”



Jorge Moreira da Silva, CMO at NOWO, added: “Adding Dizi Channel to NOWO’s offer allows us to enrich and diversify the content available to our customers.”