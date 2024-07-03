SPI strikes channel deal with Croatia’s Hrvatski Telekom

Thirteen channels from SPI International, the CANAL+ owned company which operates a portfolio of themed and curated channels covering all genres, are now available to customers of Croatia’s Hrvatski Telekom.

The channels joining Hrvatski Telekom’s IPTV service are: Filmbox Premium, Filmbox Extra, Filmbox Stars and Filmbox Arthouse, Docubox HD, FashionBox, Fast&FunBox, FightBox HD, 360 Tunebox HD, Dizi, Gametoon HD, Erox HD and Eroxxx HD channels.

Murat Muratoglu, Head of Distribution at SPI International, said: “We are delighted to partner with Hrvatski Telekom to bring our channels to their audience. The diversity of our portfolio guarantees that everyone will find interesting content for themselves.

“We offer great movies and series, engaging documentaries, productions covering gaming and esports, fashion, combat sports, music, Turkish series and even more. We are excited to give access to our amazing content to Hrvatski Telekom’s subscribers.”

Ivan Runje, Residential Marketing Sector Director at Hrvatski Telekom, added: “Hrvatski Telekom is synonymous with providing the best content, which is an important part of telco’s offer and a strong differentiation factor.

“As the leading content aggregator with MAXtv as the biggest IPTV platform, and the unique, exclusive and high-in-demand content HT definitely stands out in the market.

“Through the partnership with SPI International, we are not just enriching our premium content offering, but also and most importantly providing additional value to our customers and elevating their viewing experience.”