SPI launches 9 channels on Digi Portugal

Nine thematic channels from SPI International are now available to Digi Portugal viewers.

The deal covers channels Dizi, FilmBox Arthouse, Gametoon, DocuBox, Fast&FunBox, FightBox, 360TuneBox, FunBox UHD and FashionBox.

All are part of the basic package of Digi Portugal, a local subsidiary of Digi, one of Europe’s largest telecommunications operators.

Filipe Barbosa, Commercial Director of SPI International, said: “We are delighted to sign an agreement with Digi Portugal, which is a part of Digi, one of our key partners in FilmBox channels expansion.

“We are proud to give access to the diverse portfolio of our channels to an even wider audience in Portugal.

“We encourage local viewers to explore various genres of our content such as movies, Turkish series, documentaries, music, fashion, or sport programs.

“I believe that the addition of SPI channels to the Digi Portugal offer will be warmly welcomed by new audience.”

Emil Grecu, CEO of DIGI Portugal, commented: “The integration of the SPI International channels into the DIGI TV grid in Portugal reinforces our commitment to provide a greater diversity of entertainment content.

“This addition enriches our portfolio and demonstrates our focus on meeting customer needs, ensuring an increasingly complete product at our best price.”