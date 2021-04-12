SPI extends deal with Portugal’s Nowo

SPI/FilmBox has extended its “long-standing” partnership with Portugal’s Nowo which will now include its Gametoon and FightBox offerings in their basic and extended basic packages, respectively.

Gametoon is dedicated to gaming content created by true gaming and esports enthusiasts, while FightBox broadcasts some of the most electrifying combat sports live events and multi-discipline mixed martial arts coverage from all over the world.



“We are delighted to broaden our agreement with Nowo to include more exciting content from Gametoon and FightBox for gaming and mixed martial arts enthusiasts of all ages,” commented Georgina Twiss, MD of Western Europe and Africa.

“This deal emphasizes our commitment to providing versatile content that appeals to a wide range of tastes and needs.”

