SPI extends FunBox UHD carriage deal with Swisscom

SPI/FilmBox has announced the extension of its distribution deal with Swisscom for the 4K/UHD lifestyle channel, FunBox UHD.

The channel, which features hundreds of hours of Ultra High Definition programming on culture, travel, lifestyle, art, and music, will continue to be available via Swisscom’s blue TV service with German and English language options.



“We are delighted to continue delivering UHD quality entertainment through FunBox UHD to blue TV subscribers and excited to continue delivering on our promise to key partners like Swisscom with great entertainment value,” said Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International.