SPI/FilmBox and Digital Virgo FilmBox Africa and More to Africa

SPI International announces that FilmBox Africa and more from its diverse portfolio will be available in multiple territories in Africa via Digital Virgo.

SPI/FilmBox content that appeals to a wide range of interests including adrenaline sports, gaming, fashion, music, documentaries, movies and series will be available to all Digital Virgo subscribers in multiple territories including Senegal, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Cameroon, Tunisia, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, Congo, and through Molotov’s OTT service deployed by Digital Virgo across the African continent.



“We are delighted to collaborate with Digital Virgo to bring SPI’s home of great entertainment to multiple territories in Africa and introduce viewers to the breadth of our content, covering so many different genres that people of all ages and interests will definitely find something that they can enjoy,” commented Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International.



The deal grants access to the following via Digital Virgo: FilmBox Africa which broadcasts Hollywood blockbusters, popular hits and favorite evergreens; FilmBox Arthouse brings world cinema classics from iconic directors such as Hitchcock, Kurosawa, Fellini and many others to cinema lovers. Gametoon which is dedicated to gaming content created by true gaming and esports enthusiasts; FightBox broadcasts some of the most electrifying combat sports live events and multi-discipline mixed martial arts coverage from all over the world; Fast&FunBox offers action-packed programming dedicated to adrenaline sports; DocuBox delivers a collection of award-winning documentaries about different cultures and the wonders of our world; FashionBox provides highly entertaining content on fashion trends and all things style; and 360 TuneBox presents new music every week with today’s emerging artists.



It was recently unveiled that Molotov, one of the leading streaming services in France with over 13 million users in the region, will partner with Digital Virgo to expand their services into the African market. This partnership allows SPI’s aforementioned products to be accessible on all devices through Molotov’s OTT service, which is deployed by Digital Virgo in the African continent.



“Our solutions to monetize TV & VOD content are constantly enriched with new partners and an approach combining global entertainment but also more specific and local content. The partnership with SPI International fully meets this strategy and we are excited to bring these high-quality TV channels to our customers in more than 10 markets in Africa,” commented Vincent Taradel, CMO Digital Virgo.