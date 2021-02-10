SPI/FilmBox and eir ink new distribution deal

SPI/FilmBox has agreed a new distribution deal with eir which brings its FilmBox Arthouse, Gametoon, Fast&FunBox, DocuBox and FashionBox strands to the eir TV Extra basic package.

“We are delighted to be partnering with eir, as they continue to build their business in Ireland and strengthen their content proposition,” said Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International.

“With hundreds of hours of content spanning all genres, we are excited to be adding even more value to the eir TV Extra pack for eir customers to enjoy,” added Twiss.