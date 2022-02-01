SPI/FilmBox announces Prime Video distribution deal for FilmBox Arthouse in Netherlands

SPI/FilmBox has expanded the availability of its most FilmBox Arthouse channel after securing a distribution deal with Amazon in the Netherlands.

The tie-up sees the channel, which delivers a curation of contemporary arthouse movies and world cinema gems, join the Prime Video Channels line-up as an additional subscription option.

In addition to a library of titles available on-demand, subscribers will get access to a linear channel from later the year.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International, said: “The FilmBox Arthouse offer now available on Amazon Prime Video Channels Netherlands will delight true movie buffs and those who appreciate the art of cinema with its specially-curated selection of arthouse movies and classics, perfect for a cozy night-in.”