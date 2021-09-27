SPI/FilmBox brings Dizi to Prime Video Channels in Spain

SPI/FilmBox’s Dizi, its brand which offers a selection of high-budget and critically-acclaimed Turkish series, is now available dubbed in Spanish through Amazon Prime Video Channels in Spain.

Dizi will be offered as an add-on paid monthly subscription package available for Prime members at 2.99 € per month and new subscribers can get a free trial for two weeks.



“The powerful stories told in Turkish series and the magnetic landscapes that provide a backdrop to these stories have been mesmerizing the whole world for the past ten years,” said Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International.

“Now with the Dizi offer at Amazon Prime, Spanish viewers will gain access to Dizi, The Home of Good Stories, where they can enjoy a curated slate of addictive Turkish series, all in one place with an ever-growing catalogue to come.”