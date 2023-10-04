SPI brings FilmBox channels and On Demand content to United Group’s customers 

SPI has announced a new strategic partnership with United Group which will bring its FilmBox Premium and FilmBox Extra channels to United’s customers in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, and North Macedonia.

FilmBox Premium will be available in United’s basic offer, and FilmBox Extra in its extended package. Additionally, a library of on demand titles from FilmBox is being added to the EON Video club line-up.



Murat Muratoglu, Head of Distribution at SPI International, said: “We are truly excited about joining forces with United Group to bring our world-class content to even more viewers across the Balkans.

“Our FilmBox channels and FilmBox On Demand catalog have a lot to offer to United Group subscribers, from blockbuster movies to captivating series, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to delivering top-quality entertainment that resonates with audiences globally.”



Suzana Radošević, Content Management Director at United Group said: “This collaboration refreshes our channel portfolio as well as the content in the EON Video Club with new, exciting movies and series.

“With our EON, the most popular TV platform in Southeast Europe that turns every TV into a Smart TV, providing the best entertainment, diverse and personalized TV content for every member of the family, this collaboration represents a winning combination and best experience for our users.”