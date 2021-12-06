SPI/FilmBox strikes 4 channel deal with Axian

SPI/FilmBox and Axian Group have announced a new deal that makes SPI’s FilmBox Africa, FilmBox Arthouse, DocuBox and FightBox channels available in Madagascar, Comoros and Togo through Telma TV and Togocom TV.

“We are pleased to provide additional windows of curated content for Telma TV and Togocom TV subscribers through our partnership with Axian Group, a prominent player in the African market,” commented Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International.

“This deal not only brings two exciting movie channels with content ranging from Hollywood blockbusters to arthouse movies, but also two unique thematic channels geared towards viewers who enjoy documentaries and MMA programming.”

Matthieu Mertian, Head of Digital Content at Axian Group, said: “This partnership further demonstrates Axian Group’s commitment to continuously enlarging its catalogue and offering the best available entertainment content to its clients, because we want our subscribers in Comoros, Madagascar and Togo to enjoy access to globally-acclaimed films and TV programs.”