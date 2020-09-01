SPI/FilmBox strikes channel deal with GibFibre

SPI/FilmBox has struck a deal to bring seven of its streamed channels to GibFibre customers with a Super or Ultimate package.

Channels included in the deal are: SPI’s curated arthouse movie channel FilmBox Arthouse, which brings world cinema classics from iconic directors such as Hitchcock, Kurosawa, Fellini and many others to cinema lovers.

Gametoon HD is dedicated to gaming content created by true gaming and esports enthusiasts; FightBox HD broadcasts some of the most electrifying combat sports live events and multi-discipline mixed martial arts coverage from all over the world; Fast&FunBox HD offers action-packed programming dedicated to adrenaline sports; DocuBox HD delivers a collection of award-winning documentaries about different cultures and the wonders of our world; FashionBox provides highly entertaining content on fashion trends and all things style, and 360 TuneBox presents new music every week with today’s emerging artists.

“We are excited to start our partnership with GibFibre and can’t wait to introduce SPI’s world of great entertainment to viewers in Gibraltar, through a selection of globally sought-after channels,” said Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International.

“We always like to support new players to any market and are very happy to add such a strong boutique of channels from launch to support their future success.”

Kevin Alvarez, Director of Operations atGibFibre, added: “We are pleased to announce our partnership with SPI International to deliver premium TV content in Gibraltar.

“This strategic decision highlights our intention to improve our service offering, cement Gibfibre’ standing in Gibraltar and work towards a triple play service offering.”