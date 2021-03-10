SPI/FilmBox strikes FunBox UHD distribution deal with Germany’s Pyur

SPI/FilmBox has struck a deal to bring their FunBox UHD channel and VOD catalogue to TV subscribers at Pyur, one of Germany’s leading fibre network operators, at no additional cost.

FunBox UHD offers 100% native UHD entertainment and lifestyle programming from producers and distributors around the globe.

“We are excited to start our partnership with Pyur via one of our most coveted products worldwide,” commented Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International.

FunBox UHD’s visually-groundbreaking programming presented with 50% German audio for the first time through Pyur’s services, will take the viewers on an immersive virtual journey around the globe and more.”

Stefan Riedel, Chief Consumer Officer at Tele Columbus AG, added: “With FunBox UHD, we are providing our customers with another channel in UHD quality, further pursuing our goal of offering Pyur customers new and varied content on our network.”