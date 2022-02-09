SPI/FilmBox’s 360 TuneBox is now available to Zuku subscribers

SPI/FilmBox has expanded its distribution deal with the Wananchi Group’s Zuku to include SPI’s music and lifestyle brand 360 TuneBox, which is now available to subscribers in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi and Zambia.

360 TuneBox offers a slate of music from independent artists, DJ sets, and a selection of some of the best music videos from around the world.



Zuku also carries SPI’s FilmBox Africa which offers more than 300 premiere tiles every year, and features popular Hollywood blockbusters, films from top directors, world cinema classics and popular series.

“360 TuneBox is a great addition to Zuku’s offering and it is guaranteed to entertain those who enjoy discovering new music on a daily basis with its programming slate,” said Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International.

“We are happy to be building on our good relationship with the Wananchi Group following the launch of FilmBox Africa last year and are looking forward to growing our content portfolio together,” Twiss added.



