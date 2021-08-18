SPI/FilmBox’s Docustream and Filmstream channels to join Samsung TV Plus in the Netherlands

SPI/FilmBox has announced that its ad-supported digital channels Docustream and Filmstream are coming to Samsung TV Plus in the Netherlands.

The TV maker’s free streaming service comes built into all Smart TV models released from 2017 and offers a wide range of advert-supported entertainment, news, factual and movie channels. Customers can access the service via the EPG simply by connecting their TV to their broadband.

“It brings us great pleasure to expand our partnership with Samsung TV Plus to another key Western European market for SPI with the launch of our new documentary AVOD channel Docustream and the well-received Filmstream,” commented Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International.“Now, Samsung TV Plus viewers in the Netherlands can enjoy some of the best documentary features and world cinema gems acquired from top producers and distributors with specially curated Docustream and Filmstream programming slates.”