SPI/FilmBox’s Docustream is now available via KlowdTV in the US

SPI/FilmBox and KlowdTV, the free ad-supported television platform, have inked a deal for SPI’s new ad-based digital channel Docustream.

As a result, KlowdTV subscribers in the US will be able to access Docustream’s riveting line-up of documentaries starting August, 2021 on the KlowdTV Box, Apple TV, VEWD TV, Smart TV’s, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, computer browsers, ROKU, and all iOS or Android devices.

“We are delighted to partner with KlowdTV, who have surpassed a quarter million active users earlier in the year,” commented Berkin Ecevit, the Senior Director of Business Development and Sales at SPI International.

“The demand has been increasing exponentially for our ad-supported digital channel Docustream, which broadcasts a premium curation of documentaries and lifestyle content, and we are confident that it will enrich KlowdTV’s offering.”

Charles Herring, President of Klowd TV, said: “We are excited to be adding Docustream and its phenomenal documentaries and programming to KlowdTV; as well as providing the Docustream audience access to additional great free programming.”