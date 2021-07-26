SPI International’s Dizi Now Available on MEO

SPI’s premium drama brand Dizi is heading to Portugal after the firm struck a deal with Altice’s MEO.

MEO already carries the gaming and esports channel Gametoon from SPI/FilmBox’s extensive portfolio.

Under the new deal, Dizi content will be offered both via linear channel and subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) through the operator’s distribution networks in the basic package.



“We are delighted to bring the mesmerizing world of Dizi to more Western European audiences through this agreement with our long-standing partners MEO in Portugal,” said Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International.

“Our Dizi brand is extremely well received across the globe and we are looking forward to witnessing Dizi’s Portuguese fan base grow as they tune into these engaging series,” continued Twiss.

“The launch of Dizi Channel differentiates and diversifies MEO’s offer, allowing access, on the one hand, to content aimed at international fiction lovers and, on the other hand, to specific styles, such as series”, said Tiago Silva Lopes, Consumer Products and Services Director at Altice Portugal.

