SPI International’s FilmBox+ streaming service goes live

On-demand specialists SPI International have opened their FilmBox+ service, which offers a library of VOD content and live channels, to subscribers around the world.

The service is an evolution of SPI’s FilmBox Live and is available at filmbox.com or through the FilmBox+ app on smart phones, tablets, smart TVs and set top boxes from platform partners.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of our brand-new product FilmBox+ which will replace FilmBox Live from today on.

“FilmBox+ integrates easily with operators and partner platforms to provide a seamless and well-rounded entertainment experience that places the consumer at the center,” commented Berk Uziyel, CEO at SPI International.