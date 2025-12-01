SPI launches dedicated Polish version of DocuBox HD

A new localised version of DocuBox, the factual channel from SPI International, is now available to viewers in Poland.

From today, the channel’s content offers the option of a Polish voice-over plus dedicated programming for local audiences.

Erwan Luherne, Managing Director at SPI International, said: “DocuBox makes science and knowledge exciting and accessible. That’s what makes it unique, and we believe that this channel fits perfectly the Polish TV landscape.

“The channel being tailored now specifically for the Polish audience is another strategic step in developing our comprehensive television portfolio. This spring, DocuBox will prepare many exceptional surprises for viewers.”

DocuBox is available to Polish viewers through operators such as Play, Vectra, INEA, and TOYA.