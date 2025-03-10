SPI and UAE’s evision extend channel deal

SPI International has extended its deal with the United Arab Emirates’ evision, ensuring continued availability of its channels, including FilmBox, DIZI, DocuBox, and FightBox.

Murat Muratoglu, Head of Distribution in charge of MENA at SPI International, said: “We’re pleased to extend our collaboration with evision, a pioneer in home entertainment in the Middle East and North Africa.

“Together, we provide continued access to SPI’s excellent offering including such well-known brands as FilmBox or DIZI. Our diverse portfolio of thematic channels, along with the evision’s extensive subscriber base, are a perfect fit.

“We are happy to continue this successful partnership.”