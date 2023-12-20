Vodafone Ireland adds 9 channels from SPI to TV platform 

Vodafone Ireland has added a host of new themed channels from SPI International, including classic movie channel FilmBox Arthouse and factual outlet DocuBox, to its TV service.

Other channels included in the deal include Turkish drama channel Dizi, FunBox UHD which broadcasts “visually-groundbreaking” documentaries, FashionBox, adrenaline sports channel Fast&FunBox and MMA channel FightBox.

Marton Lennert, Head of Entertainment and Devices at Vodafone Ireland, said: “We are very excited to introduce 9 high quality linear channels to our refreshed lineup and offer a wide variety of great entertainment content from SPI International in various genres such as movies, knowledge, music and sport.

“This is a great addition to our recently launched VodafoneTV Play which is the all-in-one smart entertainment hub and soundbar.”

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International, added: ‘’We are thrilled to provide an enhanced entertainment experience by delivering a diverse range of channels to our longstanding partner, Vodafone, spanning various territories including the latest addition, Ireland.”