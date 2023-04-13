Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse trailer clocks up 32.7 million views

Last week’s trailer for Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has now amassed more than 32.7 million views across UK platforms, making it the studio’s biggest ever UK trailer launch.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, and based on a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham, the film comes to cinemas on June 2nd.

Synopsis:

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence.

But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

The cast includes Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac.