Scott Eastwood’s Lucky Strike gets UK release date

Vertigo Releasing has revealed that Scott Eastwood’s World War II survival thriller Lucky Strike will be available from UK digital stores on August 10th.

Directed by Rod Lurie from a screenplay he co-wrote with Marc Frydman, the film is inspired by true events and follows Captain John Castle (Eastwood), the sole survivor of a Nazi ambush during the Battle of the Bulge in December 1944.

Wounded and alone behind enemy lines, Castle must evade advancing Panzer squads and SS patrols using only his wits, his spycraft and a field radio to find his way back to friendly forces.

The film reunites Eastwood with Lurie following their 2019 Afghanistan War drama The Outpost. The ensemble cast includes Colin Hanks, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Taylor John Smith.