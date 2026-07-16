We Are Rewind release Pink Floyd retro cassette player

Audio brand We Are Rewind has unveiled a new Pink Floyd edition of its popular WE-001 cassette player which comes bundles with an exclusive edition of The Dark Side of the Moon on cassette.

The Dark Side of the Moon is one of the most popular cassette tape releases of all time and has been specially remastered on high quality cassette as part of this limited edition pack.

We Are Rewind says the player has been optimised for 2026 with true hi-fi sound, a unique headphone amplifier designed with cassette playback in mind, aluminium build, metal buttons and modern features. Bluetooth allows it to connect to modern headphones and speakers and the rechargeable battery lasts for 12 hours.

This is the brand’s latest teaming up with major artists and bands that have a key link to cassette culture.

Nick Mason, Pink Floyd said: “I still have enormous affection for the cassette. It really was a major breakthrough – not only with the Sony Walkman but with some of the more up-market recorders.

“I still have my Nakamichi on the shelf and look forward to testing it with the new The Dark Side of the Moon cassette. Am I correct in assuming that the next major issue will be The Dark Side of the Moon in a large package consisting of the album divided up into 78 RPM discs?”

We Are Rewind Founder and CEO Romain Boudruche added “To call The Dark Side of the Moon a classic album is an understatement.

“In many ways, it set the tone for what an album experience should be as a continuous piece of sonic art but also used state-of-the-art production techniques and sounds which make it a true musical experience.

“We’re happy that We Are Rewind can play a part in helping preserve the physical album experience”