Spider-Man: Far From Home returns to top of Official Film Chart

Spider-Man: Far From Home tops this week’s the Official Film Chart which sees a number of old releases on the rise.

Tom Holland’s second Spidey film switches places with last week’s Number 1, The Secret Garden, as anticipation builds for the franchise’s next installment.

At Number 3 is the highest new entry of the week, Cosmic Sin. Starring Bruce Willis as retired General James Ford in this sci-fi adventure flick set in the year 2524, which sees him called back into service to lead a team of elite soldiers into a pre-emptive strike against a newly discovered alien civilization.

The third and final installment of the Maze Runner series, Maze Runner: The Death Cure lands at Number 4 this week, its first feature on the Official Film Chart, while horror sequel Hellraiser: Judgement also enters for the first time at Number 5.

Birds Of Prey soars 16 places to Number 6, while Roald Dahl’s The Witches drops three places to Number 7 while Iron Man re-enters the chart for the first time since 2019 thanks to a new 4k steelbook release, landing in the Top 10 for the very first time at Number 8.

Harry Potter: The Complete Collection is up six places to Number 9, landing just ahead of Avengers: Endgame which returns to the Top 10 for the first time since mid-2020.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 10th March 2021

LW Pos Title Label 2 1 SPIDER-MAN – FAR FROM HOME SONY PICTURES HE 1 2 THE SECRET GARDEN UNIVERSAL PICTURES NEW 3 COSMIC SIN ALTITUDE SPIRIT NEW 4 MAZE RUNNER – THE DEATH CURE 20TH CENTURY FOX HE NEW 5 HELLRAISER – JUDGMENT LIONSGATE 22 6 BIRDS OF PREY AND THE FANTABULOUS WARNER HOME VIDEO 4 7 ROALD DAHL’S THE WITCHES WARNER HOME VIDEO RE 8 IRON MAN MARVEL FILMS 15 9 HARRY POTTER – THE COMPLETE COLLECTION WARNER HOME VIDEO RE 10 AVENGERS – ENDGAME MARVEL FILMS

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a sneak peek at Words on Bathroom Walls, starring Charlie Plummer and Taylor Russell, which is available to Download & Keep from March 15th.