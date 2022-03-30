Spider-Man: No Way Home enjoys second week at top of film chart

Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Doctor Strange in Columbia Pictures’ SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME.

Spider-Man: No Way Home retains its Number 1 spot in the Official Film Chart this week on the strength of its digital sales despite strong competition from The Matrix Resurrections which has enjoyed a sales boost thanks to its DVD, Blu-ray and 4k UHD release.

Matrix Resurrections is the biggest film on disc of the last seven days and sees 72% of its total this week made up of physical copies.

Meanwhile, Dune (3) and No Time To Die (4) both rebound one place, pushing Clifford The Big Red Dog down to Number 5.

Outside the Top 5, the Oscar-nominated neo-noir thriller Nightmare Alley (6) flies ten places to enter the Top 10 for the first time. Starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchette, Toni Collette and Willem Dafoe, the Guillermo del Toro feature was nominated for four gongs at Sunday’s ceremony including Best Motion Picture.

West Side Story places at Number 7, while Encanto enjoys another week in the Top 10 at Number 8. Ghostbuster: Afterlife holds at Number 9 and The King’s Man drops two to Number 10.

Just outside the Top 10, The Godfather Trilogy debuts at Number 11; the release is a 50th anniversary, 5-disc collector’s edition boxset of the classic film series re-released in 4K UHD.

Finally, musical phenomenon Dear Evan Hansen reaches a brand-new peak at Number 13, following its release on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD.