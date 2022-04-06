Spider-Man: No Way Home enjoys third week at top of Official Film Charts

Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Doctor Strange in Columbia Pictures’ SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is enjoying a third week as the UK’s Number 1 film in the Official Film Charts, holding strong on digital downloads only ahead of its release on disc and seeing off this week’s highest new entry, Scream.

Set 25 years after the events of the first film, the horror reboot sees a new killer don the Ghostface mask in an attempt to resurrect secrets from the quiet town’s deadly past.

Meanwhile, The Matrix Resurrections (3), Dune (4) and No Time To Die (5) all move down one place, while Encanto (6) climbs two. Clifford The Big Red Dog drops to Number 7 as West Side Story finishes at Number 8 this week.

Following the 2022 Oscars, King Richard flies 22 places to Number 9, entering the Top 10 for the very first time while Paw Patrol: The Movie rounds off this week’s Top 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 6th April 2022