Spider-Man: No Way Home gets new poster

Spider-Man: No Way Home – which arrives in cinemas on December 17th – has a new poster.

Joining Tom Holland in his latest adventure are Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei.

Synopsis

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighbourhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero.

When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man