Spider-Man: No Way Home gets new trailer

Spider-Man: No Way Home – which arrives in cinemas on December 17th – has a new trailer.

Joining Tom Holland in his latest adventure are Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei.

Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Doctor Strange in Columbia Pictures’ SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME.

Synopsis

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighbourhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero.

When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.