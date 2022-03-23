Spider-Man: No Way Home tops this week’s official film chart

Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Doctor Strange in Columbia Pictures’ Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has debuted at Number 1 on the official film chart on the strength of its digital sales.

Heading to 4K UHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on April 4th, the film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch and finds our friendly neighbourhood hero unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a super hero.

When he asks for help from Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch) the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Also making a strong debut this week is The Matrix Resurrections which lands at Number 2 also on the digital sales only.

Last week’s Number 1 Clifford The Big Red Dog drops to Number 3, though it is the biggest seller of the week on physical formats. Dune (4) and No Time To Die (5) hold on to their placings from last week, while West Side Story (6) stumbles four.

Encanto takes its place at Number 7, The King’s Man arrives at Number 8 and Ghostbusters: Afterlife floats down two to Number 9. Finally, Venom: Let There Be Carnage holds on tight at Number 10 to round off this week’s countdown.

Spider-Man: No Way Home UHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD is available to pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

