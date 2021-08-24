Spider-Man: No Way Home – Watch Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch in new teaser trailer

Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Doctor Strange in Columbia Pictures’ SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME.

Sony Pictures has released a new teaser trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home which arrives exclusively at cinemas on December 17th.

Joining Tom Holland are Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei.

Synopsis

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero.

When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.