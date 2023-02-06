SPI’s Dizi now available in Bulgaria through Vivacom’s platforms 

SPI/FilmBox has expanded its partnership with Bulgarian telecommunications provider Vivacom to include its premium drama hub Dizi in the latter’s channel offering.

The channel, which broadcasts a slate of award-winning popular Turkish series, is now available to Vivacom subscribers at channel numbers 15, 42, and 55 on the EON, DTH, and IPTV platforms, respectively.

The two companies have also extended their wider distribution deal, ensuring subscribers have continued access to SPI channels FilmBox, FilmBox Extra, and FilmBox Stars, plus a wide selection of FilmBox on-demand content spanning all genres.

Murat Muratoglu, Head of Distribution at SPI International, said: “We are delighted to introduce new channels that feature top-quality, premium content to the audiences of one of our long-standing partners in Bulgaria, Vivacom.

“Dizi channel is one of our most popular channels across the world that appeals to both Turkish series enthusiasts and those who enjoy well-crafted stories with high-production value.”

Hristina Borisova, Senior Manager, Products & Services, added: “We at Vivacom are very happy that together with our long-term partner SPI, through the Dizi channel, will be able to present to our viewers a high-quality Turkish production.

“We believe this will be a very successful partnership that will delight lovers of well-told stories.”