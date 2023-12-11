SPI’s Dizi now available to 100% of Portuguese homes

SPI International has secured a new carriage deal which will see its Turkish language channel Dizi available to TV subscribers of Portuguese telecoms firm NOS.

The channel’s arrival on the service’s basic package means it’s now available to 100% of Portuguese homes thanks to deals with multiple operators in the country.

Georgina Twiss, MD of Western Europe and Africa at SPI International, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with NOS, a leading player in the Portuguese telecommunications industry.

“This collaboration solidifies our presence in the Portuguese market, allowing us to deliver the compelling and captivating series of Dizi to an even wider audience.”

Adriano Duarte Neves, Content Central Director at NOS, added: “We are delighted to be working with SPI to launch Dizi.

“Our goal is to always provide the best and more diverse content in alignment with our customers’ preferences. We look forward to seeing the results of this collaboration.”