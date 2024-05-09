SPI’s FightBox channel now available to Quickline customers

SPI International has struck a deal to make its FightBox channel, which offers a line-up of combat sports from around the globe, available to customers of Switzerland’s Quickline.

The channel offers exclusive content, live events, and weekly programming in some 30 combat disciplines, including MMA, boxing, wrestling, karate, kickboxing, taekwondo, capoeira, judo and jiu-jitsu, among other sports.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International, said: “We are delighted to partner with Quickline to bring FightBox to their audience.

“Combat sports have a dedicated and passionate fan base, and we are excited to provide Quickline subscribers with access to thrilling events and exclusive content through the FightBox channel.”

Quickline’s Roland Kopf added: “We are very pleased about this collaboration with SPI International. The FightBox channel is the ideal addition to our sports package. It offers a very large selection for TV viewers interested in martial arts.”