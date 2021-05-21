SPI’s Filmstream is now available through Rakuten TV

Rakuten TV customers in 42 European countries, including the United Kingdom, now have access to SPI International’s ad-based digital movie service, Filmstream.

SPI offers a host of movie channels through local partners, including Filmstream which provides a curated selection of critically-acclaimed independent and foreign language movies from all around the world.

The service will now be available on Rakuten TV through Samsung and LG Smart TV devices.



“We are very excited to partner with Rakuten TV, a key partner that shares our vision of making the discovery of quality content easier for the global audience through combining different business models,” commented Berkin Ecevit, Senior Director of Business Development and Sales at SPI International.

“Developed with the consumer at the center like all of our products and content solutions, Filmstream’s ad-supported proposition will definitely enhance Rakuten TV’s offering and allow viewers to discover some of the best world cinema movies in one place with no additional commitment required,” added Ecevit.



“We are eager to contribute once again to the disruption of the entertainment industry with this major step on the growth and innovation on Rakuten TV, which aims to enrich our business model and content offer” stated Jacinto Roca, Founder and CEO at Rakuten TV.

“At a time when the entertainment sector is living an unprecedented transformation, and consumption habits are constantly evolving, we are striving to adapt our business model to meet users and advertisers needs at once.”