Spitting Image – BritBox orders second series of puppet satire series

Image: Avalon/BritBox/Mark Harrison

BritBox has recommissioned Spitting Image for a second series following a “ten-fold” surge in sign-ups around the show’s launch and positive reviews for its first episode which debuted last weekend.

The ITV and BBC backed streaming service also highlighted social media engagement for the series, claiming seven and a half million views across official social media channels and four million organic views of the official trailer.

Reemah Sakaan, Group Director ITV SVOD and Chief Creative & Brand Officer for BritBox said: “The fantastic response to Spitting Image just goes to show how much the world needs public service satire.

“Not only can subscribers look forward to another 9 weeks of anarchy but also now another series in 2021.”

Jon Thoday, Executive Producer at Avalon which produces the series, added: “We’re all very excited to be able to serve up more Spitting Image for BritBox.”

Series creator Roger Law quipped: “Steady employment at last!”