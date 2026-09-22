Spotify app now available on Whale TV

Spotify is now available on Smart TVs running the Whale TV operating system, bringing the service’s full line-up of music, podcasts, audiobooks and videos, to living rooms.

Whale TV powers more than 47.5M monthly active TVs worldwide across more than 400 TV brands.

Lucas Huang, VP Content Distribution at Whale TV, said: “The TV is used for so much more than just watching TV these days.

“The biggest and brightest screen in the home is essentially the household’s entertainment hub, where video, music, and podcasts all live side by side.

“Bringing Spotify to Whale TV isn’t just another app launch; it’s about making big-screen audio entertainment effortlessly accessible in the living room.”