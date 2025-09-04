Red Bull TV joins Whale TV+

Red Bull TV is now available on Whale TV+, the streaming service available for smart TVs running the Whale TV operating system plus Fire TV, Android TV and Google TV powered stream devices and smart TVs.

The channel offers a linear schedule of content from Red Bull, including sports stories, live events, films and series, and will initially be available to Whale TV+ users in English, Spanish and German.

On demand access via the Whale TV+ VOD section is promised “soon”.

Teresa Lopez, VP Whale TV+ at Whale TV, said: “On Whale TV+ we offer a diverse selection of entertainment, there is really something for everyone.

“All the Red Bull TV content is super exciting and fun to watch, like the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, UCI Mountain Bike World Series or the Premier Padel Tour.”