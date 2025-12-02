Sony’s Crunchyroll now available on Whale TV devices

Anime streaming service Crunchyroll is now available on Smart TVs running the Whale TV operating system.

The app is owned by entertainment giant Sony and hosts the world’s largest dedicated anime library with over 25,000 hours of content and more than 50,000 episodes across 2,000+ titles.

Launches on multiple popular platforms, including on YouTube Primetime Channels, Prime Video, LG, Roku, Hisense Smart TVs, TVs powered by Titan OS, and Sky TV devices has significantly expanded its reach and potential audience.

Whale TV users can now add the Crunchyroll app to their home screen from the TV’s app store with new users able to enjoy a free trial of the service.

Lucas Huang, VP Content Distribution at Whale TV, said: “Anime is a rapidly growing entertainment category worldwide, that is evolving from a niche into a mainstream phenomenon.

“By launching Crunchyroll on WhaleTV, we are giving fans another great way to enjoy their favorite stories on the biggest screen in the home.”