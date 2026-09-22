Outlander season 8 arrives on Blu-ray and DVD

Season 8 of Outlander is out now to own on Blu-ray and DVD and brings the time-traveling, fantasy romance – which is based on Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling books – to an epic conclusion.

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Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) experience a heart-wrenching journey as they return to Fraser’s Ridge after leaving the Revolutionary War and are met by new arrivals and changes to their community made during their years away.



Fraser’s Ridge is now a thriving settlement, flourishing without the Frasers or their influence now for some time.

The Frasers soon learn that leaving the war behind is not as easy as they believed and are soon confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together.



While the Frasers try to keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets surface, threatening to tear them apart from the inside. Although they’ve left the war for America’s freedom behind, their fight for Fraser’s Ridge has only just begun…



Fans can also relive their favourite moments from the long-running historical romance epic with the Outlander Seasons 1-8 Collection Blu-ray and DVD boxset which is also available.

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