UK owners of an Amazon Echo can now listen to Spotify’s growing collection of podcasts on their device.

Podcasts can be found and controlled used Alexa, with users also able to continue listening to titles they started on another device just by asking Alexa to resume the podcast by name.

Owners can also make Spotify their preferred podcast provider via the Alexa app, meaning Alexa will prioritize playing any requested title from Spotify if it’s available.