Stalker is heading to DVD & Digital stores next month 

Following rave reviews when it debuted at FrightFest last month, psychological thriller Stalker, starring Sophie Skelton (Outlander), is coming to DVD & Digital on 10th October from Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment.

Synopsis

In this tense and atmospheric horror, Rose Hepburn, a young actress, returns to her empty hotel. Forced to use the old freight elevator, it jolts to a halt on the twelfth floor, leaving her trapped with an unusual stranger.

Left with no phone signal as a storm approaches, tensions escalate and suspicions rise when Rose discovers the identity of the mysterious man is Daniel Reed, a camera operator who is seemingly obsessed with her.