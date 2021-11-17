Star Trek: Discovery departs Netflix ahead of fourth season debut

Star Trek: Discovery is leaving Netflix ahead of the fourth season’s debut this week, with many international fans now having to wait for the launch of Paramount+ in their markets.

The streaming service, which is already available in 25 territories, will arrive in the UK in 2022.

Netflix had held global streaming rights outside North America for the show’s first three seasons and fans were expecting the fourth season to arrive this week in line with the US release schedule.

The decision to bring Discovery back home gives the service a major title with a ready-made fanbase to help boost take-up in new markets.

However it’s been confirmed that Star Trek: Picard and Lower Decks will both remain on Amazon’s Prime Video outside of Latin America, Canada, and the US.