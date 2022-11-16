Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 arrives on Blu-ray next month

The complete fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on December 5th in a 4-disc release which also includes over 90 minutes of special features.
Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*
*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
In addition to this CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment release, the series is available to stream on Paramount+ alongside its spin-off Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and other TV and film entries in the saga.
Season four of finds Captain Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.
Other cast members include Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala, Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander.
Special features include:
- Being Michael Burnham: The Captain’s Log – From Sonequa Martin-Green, fans are taken through her personal journey as Captain Michael Burnham. Follow Martin-Green, as she sits in the captain’s chair and shares intimate videos taken throughout the season, behind-the-scenes moments and interviews.
- Creating Space – Fans can explore the VFX department to see their use of an AR wall for the immersive on-screen experience created for The Holodeck, which utilizes the largest AR wall to date.
- The Toll It Took – From the writer’s room and prop building to costume fittings, the production stage and post, the cast and crew discuss the toll COVID took during the development of Season Four.
- Commentary on episode 413 – Coming Home (Exclusive)
- Deleted Scenes (Exclusive)
- Gag Reel (Exclusive)