Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 arrives on Blu-ray next month

The complete fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on December 5th in a 4-disc release which also includes over 90 minutes of special features.

In addition to this CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment release, the series is available to stream on Paramount+ alongside its spin-off Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and other TV and film entries in the saga.

Season four of finds Captain Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.

Other cast members include Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala, Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander.

Special features include: