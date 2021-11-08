Star Trek: Discovery season three and Star Trek: Lower Decks come to Blu-ray this month

The third season of Star Trek: Discovery and the debut season of Star Trek: Lower Decks arrive on Blu-ray and DVD later this month.

Star Trek: Discovery

After following Commander Burnham into a wormhole in the second season finale, Season Three finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery landing in an unknown future far from the home they once knew.

Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the galaxy.

Available from 15th November.

Special features include:

Star Trek Discovery: The Voyage Of Season Three – Jump to the future with the crew of the Discovery as they discuss the new adventures with writers and producers, and dive into how their visions were realized by the cast, sets, costumes and props.

Stunted – Featuring interviews with cast and stunt coordinator Christopher McGuire, fans get a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the stunts from rehearsal to the expertise required to make them safe, believable and executed to perfection.

Being Michael Burnham (Exclusive) – Sonequa Martin-Green takes fans on her season-long journey as Michael Burnham with her personal record of the season and this beloved character.

Kenneth Mitchell: To Boldly Go – Traditionally the man behind the mask in Discovery, Kenneth Mitchell is unveiled as Aurellio in the third season. Featuring cast and crew interviews, this emotional and intimate look touches on Kenneth’s life with ALS. Discussed on camera for the first time, the featurette highlights how Kenneth’s wheelchair was included for his on-screen character, his own take on the various roles he played in Discovery and what those roles mean to the show.

Bridge Building – Fans have been intrigued by Starship Discovery’s Bridge Crew for three seasons. Now, they can immerse themselves in all things crew-related in this behind-the-scenes look showcasing the characters and actors who bring them to life each week.

Writer’s Log: Michelle Paradise (Exclusive) – Showrunner Michelle Paradise provides a personal log about shooting the beginning of season three in Iceland.

Deleted Scenes (Exclusive)

Gag Reel (Exclusive)

Star Trek: Lower Decks

From two-time Emmy® Award winning creator Mike McMahan (“Rick and Morty,” “Solar Opposites”) and executive produced by Alex Kurtzman (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “Star Trek: Picard”), Star Trek: Lower Decks is the first animated Star Trek series in almost 50 years.

It focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome, Space Force), Ensign Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid, “The Boys”), Ensign Samanthan Rutherford (Eugene Cordero, Kong: Skull Island) and Ensign D’Vana Tendi (Noël Wells, “Master of None”) have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include “Captain Carol Freeman,” voiced by Dawnn Lewis (“The Rich & the Ruthless”); “Commander Jack Ransom,” voiced by Jerry O’Connell (“Billions”); “Lieutenant Shaxs,” voiced by Fred Tatasciore (“American Dad!”); and “Doctor T’Ana,” voiced by Gillian Vigman (“New Girl”).

The Blu-ray and DVD releases contain all 10 episodes and nearly two hours of exclusive special features.

Available from 29th November.

