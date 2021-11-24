Star Trek: Discovery to air on Pluto.tv from this Friday

UK fans will be able to watch the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery subscription-free on Pluto.tv, the ad-supported ViacomCBS-owned streaming service, from this Friday.

Fans had expected the season to debut on Netflix, home of the first three runs, until the show unexpectedly left the platform just days before its US debut last week.

At the time it was expected that fans in the UK and other markets would need to wait until the launch of Paramount+ before they could watch the latest season. However, on Wednesday it was announced the show would now be available much sooner.

A post on the official Star Trek site said:

“Where Paramount+ is available in Australia, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Sweden, Uruguay, and Venezuela, the first two episodes will be available Friday, November 26, with new episodes being released weekly. We are also offering Star Trek fans in these markets a new membership promotion on Paramount+ for 50% off for the first three months with code STARTREK.*

“In Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service, will drop new episodes at 9pm local time on the Pluto TV Sci-Fi channel each Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a simulcast running on the Star Trek channel in Austria, Switzerland, and Germany. This will begin with the first two episodes on Friday, November 26.

“In the UK, Germany, France, Russia, South Korea and additional select countries, we are also making Season 4 available for purchase on participating digital platforms beginning Friday, November 26.”